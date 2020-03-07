WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Wants To Put ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Over

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will face each other for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. At the time of this writing, there’s no telling who will walk out of the arena as the champion after the event, but according to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, “The Beast Incarnate” is keen on putting the challenger over.

Speaking on the latest episode of the outlet’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Colohue revealed that Lesnar respects the Scotsman, and he’s clearly putting his all into the current feud between the pair.

“Lesnar is doing everything he can to put Drew McIntyre over and he’s been doing that since the Royal Rumble match. Brock is really invested in this and it’s great to see. It really shows the amount of respect between the two men and it really shows how good a match we’re going to get.”

McIntyre eliminated Lesnar from this year’s Royal Rumble match before going on to win the 30-man Battle Royale. On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, he also took “The Beast Incarnate” out of the show after beating him down with several Claymore Kicks. The company has allowed the challenger to have the upper hand on the champion in recent weeks, which is rare to see as Lesnar is usually dominant.

Lesnar has also appeared on WWE television several times already this year, which is rare for the superstar given his part-time status with the company. Perhaps it’s because he’s fully invested in trying to get the young superstar over before their match at WrestleMania, which could potentially turn the challenger into the face of the company.

It remains to be seen whether Lesnar’s reported appreciation of McIntyre will result in WWE trusting the Scotsman to carry the WWE Championship, but word backstage is that the challenger has other important fans backstage. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the current plan is for McIntyre to win the match as Vince McMahon is a big fan of the superstar and likes the way he conducts himself as a performer.

Lesnar has come a long way since returning to WWE in 2017. He was previously let go from the company because they had nothing for him, but he made a splash on the independent scene then came back to the company in better shape and more focused. Since then, he’s been an NXT Champion, a Raw Tag Team Champion and a constant fixture in the upper mid-card scene.