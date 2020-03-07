Fans Think Justin Bieber May Have Accidentally Revealed The Ending Of ‘The Bachelor’

During an interview with Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber let something slip that could be a clue as to how 'The Bachelor' will end.

Justin Bieber may have just spoiled the ending of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor during an interview with Demi Lovato. Lovato was the guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week and Weber’s name came up, according to Yahoo! News.

Lovato is a huge fan of the Bachelor franchise and often shares her support for various contestants on social media. Thus, she was excited when Bieber brought the topic of the show up, saying he watches it with his wife Hailey Bieber. Bieber went on to say that he saw Weber at church recently. Lovato just so happens to also attend the same church, Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, California.

“We watch The Bachelor. [Peter] was at church the other night…I went up to him and I was like, ‘I feel like I know you,” Bieber recalled.

Lovato was frustrated that she had met a chance at meeting Weber in person that night and wished Bieber had told her earlier.

“You know me, and we go to the same church, and you didn’t text me and be like ‘Yo Pilot Pete is here,'” she told him with a laugh.

While this exchange seems casual enough, the fact that Weber was at church has lead many fans to believe he will end up with Madison Prewett, one of his two final remaining ladies. One of the biggest topics of the second portion of this season has been about Prewett’s faith. She is a strong Christian who holds faith as the most important aspect of her life. She has made it clear she wants her future partner to feel the same. Weber admitted his faith wasn’t as strong as hers but that he still respected her for it. If he’s going to church now, he may be dating Prewett and trying to support her in her faith.

The Bachelor finale will be on Monday, March 9, during which time fans will get to find out whether Weber does in fact end up with Prewett or if he goes with his other option, Hannah Ann Sluss. If the predictions that reality television blogger Reality Steve has made our correct, he will end up with Prewett after some time of repairing their relationship after he slept with the other women during the Fantasy Suite dates.

“It took a while and Peter really had to work hard to get her to trust him, and get her to believe he was sincere in all this,” Reality Steve said, however he admitted he had received some conflicting information and wasn’t completely sure of his prediction, as The Inquisitr previously reported.