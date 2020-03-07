Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Skimpy Turquoise Bikini On The Beach

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio recently shared a snap in which she was sprawled on a pristine sandy beach on a vacation she took to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The photo was snapped from a close-up perspective so the sand in front of her was visible, including what appeared to be a foot print. However, Alessandra’s insane body was the focal point of the sizzling shot.

In the picture, Alessandra stretched out on a slice of beach overlooking breathtaking blue waters and a clear, cloudless blue sky. No one else was visible on the beach around her, and she took the opportunity to bask in the sunshine. Alessandra rocked a skimpy turquoise bikini that left little to the imagination, and accentuated her toned physique.

The bikini top she wore had triangular cups that showed off a hint of cleavage as they contained her assets, and had thin straps that stretched around her back and over her shoulders to keep the top in place. She paired the simple bikini top with bottoms that sat low on her hips and dipped low on her stomach, flaunting her chiselled stomach and mile long, sculpted legs. Alessandra was barefoot, and she had her legs extended as she leaned back on one elbow.

With her other hand, Alessandra appeared to be reaching up to her long brunette locks, which blew behind her in the wind. The stunner added a pair of sunglasses to complete the ensemble and keep the sun out of her eyes, and her bronzed skin was illuminated by the sunshine.

Alessandra didn’t provide much context for the picture, just filling her fans in on the way she felt in the caption of the post. Regardless, her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 90,200 likes within just five hours, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge.

The post also received 321 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to shower her with praise and share their thoughts on the bikini.

“My gosh!!! Simply beautiful and sexy. PERFECT!!!!” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You’re so Beautiful,” another follower added.

“Okay hottie,” one fan said.

Another follower opted to keep things simple, and just commented “perfection.”

Alessandra didn’t tag any brands in the picture or reveal where the swimsuit she rocked was from, but the stunner frequently poses in pieces by her own company, Gal Floripa. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra shared a sizzling shot that was taken on a beach in Riviera Maya Tulum, Mexico. For the occasion, the Brazilian beauty rocked a skimpy yellow bikini that showed off her curves.