‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Mariah Begs Forgiveness

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of March 16 bring Amanda leaning on Nate while Adam and Victor revisit the past. Plus, Jack tries to keep his nephew, Theo, under control, and Mariah finally works to get Tessa to forgive her.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) confides in Nate (Sean Dominic), according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s no secret that Nate likes Amanda, and they’ve shared plenty of time together. However, Amanda’s connection to Billy (Jason Thompson) seems stronger. Of course, after Billy and Amanda kiss, Billy has a realization, and it might mean he and Amanda don’t move forward in their relationship. Now Amanda turns to Nate for support as she moves forward with her life after her recent encounters with her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes).

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) questions Victor (Eric Braeden) about the past. Adam was not pleased when Victor decided to place Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the Newman Enterprises CEO chair while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers from her stab wounds. He vowed to take over as head of the company, and he might have an excellent way to do that — looking into Victor’s past misdeeds, and there are plenty. Plus, Adam and Victor’s relationship has always struggled because of the way Adam grew up without him. There’s a chance Adam takes The Mustache to task about why he allowed that to happen.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) works to keep Theo (Tyler Johnson) under control. Things between Theo and Kyle (Michael Mealor) haven’t improved at all since Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) split, and Kyle started dating Summer (Hunter King). Since Theo and Lola are growing closer, it’s reignited the feud between the two former friends. Jack has a company to run as well as a family to keep together, and he is afraid that Theo is going to push things too far, so Jack tries to reign in his nephew.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wants to be forgiven. Over the course of their relationship, Mariah has forgiven Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) several different times, and now Mariah is asking her girlfriend to do the same for her. Of course, Tessa didn’t cheat on Mariah, but Tess did break her trust. They struggled to move past Tessa’s many lies and omissions. Now, it’s Mariah’s turn to earn forgiveness. She has to convince Tessa that her lapse in judgment was temporary and will never happen again, which could end up being a difficult thing to prove and follow through with.