Gizele Oliveira Sizzles On The Beach In A Minuscule White Bikini While Holding A Surfboard

Gizele Oliveira is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform on Saturday to dazzle her 1.2 million followers with a slew of beachside snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The upload included a total of four photos of the 26-year-old standing in the sand as the waves crashed to the shore and the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure.

Gizele looked ready to catch a few of the waves, as she was carrying a bright yellow surfboard in her hands while posing for the camera. She looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination and was sure to have turned a few heads as she enjoyed her day out on the water.

The Brazilian bombshell stunned in her itty-bitty white swimwear that accentuated her deep, allover tan. The swimwear’s thin shoulder straps tied in dainty bows up on her shoulders and showcased her toned arms. The piece boasted a plunging neckline as well as a set of textured, triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. This offered an ample glimpse of cleavage as well as underboob to Gizele’s audience — though they hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous showing of skin.

Gizele also rocked a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The number covered up only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that highlighted the stunner’s long, lean legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband was knotted high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

The brunette beauty kept her beach day look simple and accessorized with a delicate pair of silver earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down and blew messily in the ocean breeze around her face. As for her glam, Gizele opted for a simple makeup look that included a light dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing the catwalk queen’s latest social media appearance some love. The quadruple Instagram update has racked up over 18,000 likes within just six hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Gizele’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re such a beautiful young lady,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Gizele was “pure perfection.”

“Wow!! Stunning, beautiful, and absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third admirer.

Gizele is far from shy about showing off her flawless figure in scanty swimwear. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a tiny black bikini underneath a see-through rainbow dress. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 33,000 likes.