UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Pink Lounge Wear: ‘Good Morning’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot snap in which she rocked skimpy pink lingerie. Arianny didn’t specify her location, simply naming Dreamland in the geotag of the post, as she was in a bedroom.

The bombshell perched on a bed with a fluffy white comforter at the foot and charcoal gray bedding covering the bed. A black-and-white framed piece of art hung on the wall behind her, and pot lights illuminated the room.

Arianny was the focal point of the shot, as she sat with one leg hanging off the bed and the other folded up in front of her. The stunner rocked a skimpy ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. On top, she wore a revealing tank top that featured thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. A small bow was placed right in the middle of the neckline, drawing further attention to her chest.

The top skimmed over her curves and had lace detailing on the hem. She paired the tank with matching silky shorts which also had a lace trim on the bottoms. The shorts came just a few inches down her legs, showing off plenty of her toned thighs.

Arianny layered several bangles on one wrist in mixed metals, and added a few delicate rings to her other hand to accessorize. She kept her makeup neutral, rocking a soft pink shade on her lips and brown shades on her eyes. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves, and she stared straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up 427 comments within just three hours. The post also received over 31,800 likes within the same time span.

“Just perfect,” one fan said.

“Wow what an incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful Goddess,” another follower commented.

One fan kept things simple and just said “stunning.”

Another follower couldn’t get over Arianny’s curves and commented “stoppppp” followed by a series of flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny tantalized her fans in a series of snaps in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted form-fitting leopard print shorts, a tan blazer, and nothing underneath. She showed off some major cleavage in the sizzling ensemble, and posted several different snaps in the same sexy outfit.