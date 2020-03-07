UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Slays In Colorful Monokini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

UFC fighter Paige VanZant gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Saturday, March 7, when she shared a smoking hot update. The mixed martial artist looked stunning in a skimpy monokini that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The Oregon native sported a colorful one-piece swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her decolletage, as well as cutouts along her toned midsection that exposed her flat stomach and rock-hard abs, and along her toned backside. Also, the sides were pretty low-cut that showed a glimpse of her sideboob.

In the snapshot, Paige was photographed sideways, leaning on a thin tree truck with her back. She faced the camera with her lips parted and gave a sultry look while her hair was slightly blown in the wind. A crown tattoo just beside her boob peeked through the swimsuit, and another small heart tattoo was seen on her left thigh, near her hip. As the photographer focused solely on Paige, the background was blurred out.

The photo was from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot in 2019 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and by professional photographer Walter Chin. It was also revealed that her swimsuit was from the Los Angeles-based fashion brand, Haus of Pinklemonaid.

Paige kept her blond hair down with a slight side part and styled straight. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of well-defined brows, several coats of mascara, expertly blended eyeshadow, a bit of bronzer, and nude lipstick. She kept her look casual and skipped the jewelry.

The caption contained a short line from Demi Lovato’s new single, “I love me.” She also tagged the singer in the post.

The latest Instagram upload has earned more than 36,000 likes and upwards of 290 comments in just under an hour of going live on her account — and those numbers continue to grow. Her fans flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others expressed their admiration through a combination of emoji.

“We love you, baby girl. You are so beautiful and sexy,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“This athlete is hot! Sexiest woman on this planet,” another admirer gushed.

“What an amazing body. I hope you are in the next issue too. Are you going to fight again?” a third social media user wrote.

“We love you, Paige! You are so tough and such a sweet person!!” a fourth Instagram fan stated, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.