Kylie Jenner Sprays Herself Down With Sunscreen While Wearing Tiny Brown Bikini On Instagram

Kylie Jenner reminded her fans to protect themselves from the sun with a hot new post on Instagram on Saturday. In a series of photos and videos on her account, the reality star sprayed herself down with a can of sunscreen while she rocked a tiny, brown bikini that left little to the imagination.

The post showed Kylie standing on her porch in front of a big, sliding door. Her reflection could be seen in the door, which gave fans a 360-degree view of her swimwear look. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Kylie’s tan skin, which glistened from the spray. She looked ready to enjoy the day in her minuscule two-piece.

Kylie’s look included a textured, bandeau-style top with off-the-shoulder short sleeves. The bikini just barely contained the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on top. The front of the bikini featured ruched detailing at the center, which showed off a bit of underboob.

Kylie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong. The front of the thong sat low on the television personality’s waist, which further showed off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Kylie’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were also on full display.

Kylie skipped the accessories with her look, and she sported a makeup-free face as the sun gave her some naturally rosy cheeks. The star’s recently-dyed brown hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Kylie pushed her hair off her face with one hand as she sprayed her legs with the other. She pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. Then, in the second photo, Kylie bent over to reach her ankles. Her round booty could be seen in the reflection.

Kylie also included two videos of her reflection in the door. She turned around to cover every inch of her body in sunscreen, giving fans a view of her full look in the process.

Kylie’s post garnered 2.9 million likes and more than 11,900 likes in just one hour. Her fans clearly loved the photos and videos, and they expressed their admiration for the babe’s look in the comments section.

“Only u can make putting on sunscreen look magical lmfaooooo smh go off sis,” one fan said.

“Idk why she does this to me,” another user added.

Kylie always knows how to drive her fans wild. She just recently went on a tropical vacation, where she uploaded a ton of breathtaking photos to her account. Earlier this week, she posed on the beach in a tiny, string bikini, which her fans loved.