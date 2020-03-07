WWE News: Former Champion Collapses After Event, Rushed To Hospital

A scary situation led to the former World Champion needing to be hospitalized.

Some former WWE superstars may no longer have a good relationship with the company, but no-one ever wants to see anything bad happen to them. A scary situation unfolded on Friday night when Scott Steiner was rushed to a hospital after collapsing during a taping of Impact Wrestling. The 57-year-old former WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion had not shown any signs of distress during the day, but things turned bad in the evening.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report on the incident with Steiner at the Impact tapings. A little after midnight, Sapp reported that things were “looking rough” for Steiner as he was “rushed to the hospital after collapsing while at Impact during pre tapes.”

At the time, Sapp said he wouldn’t go into any detail beyond that, but it was known that paramedics worked on Steiner while on the scene. After a short while, Steiner was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital and all of this happened without any indication of trouble from earlier in the day.

Fans filled social media with questions and concern for Steiner as they wondered how he was doing after his collapse. Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore finally took to Twitter a little after 1:00 A.M. Eastern to give everyone an update on the former champion.

For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK.

His family is grateful for everybody’s concern and support. — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) March 7, 2020

PW Insider did report an update on Steiner on Saturday which said he was still hospitalized in Atlanta, but in stable condition. It has since been reported that he was believed to have had some kind of “cardiac episode” with a heart procedure of some kind to take place before he is discharged.

With the emergency personnel nearby at the Impact taping, Steiner is said to be very lucky that they were around. Had the paramedics not been there to administer help so quickly, it is believed that things may have ended up much worse.

Exact details have not been revealed as to all that is going on with Steiner as of early Saturday evening, but some Impact officials have been trying to update fans as possible. Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to let fans know that Big Poppa Pump is expected to make a full recovery.

Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery

Thank you all for your concerns & prayers

99% Life + 1%death

= Genetic Freak

Steiner math contiues

Holla if ya hear me#BigPoppaPump pic.twitter.com/nFvWpwisod — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

For years now, Scott Steiner and WWE have had some bad blood between them, but no-one ever wants bad things to happen to anyone else. Steiner has jumped around from Impact Wrestling to multiple other promotions as he keeps his wrestling career going. After collapsing and being rushed to a hospital, some may wonder how much more time he has left in the ring, but the good thing is that he’s doing better.