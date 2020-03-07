Rachel Cook Stuns In White String Bikini As She Poses In Black Sand For An Out-Of-This-World Optical Illusion

Some of Rachel's fans thought her photo had been digitally altered at first.

Playboy model Rachel Cook dazzled her fans with her latest out-of-this-world photo shoot. On Saturday, the natural beauty took to Instagram to share a tantalizing bikini snapshot that left her 2.6 million followers in awe.

Rachel was pictured sporting a basic white string bikini constructed out of a thick textured fabric. Her bathing suit top had classic triangle cups and thin shoulder straps. The model’s matching bottoms featured ties on the sides, and they were pulled up so that they arched over her visible hip bones.

Rachel was stretched out on her back with her arms extended over her head. The pose caused her bikini top to ride up a bit, exposing a small amount of underboob. It also showcased her flat stomach. Rachel was arching her back in a graceful curve that helped to accentuate her pert derriere. She had both knees bent, which ensured that her slender thighs were in the frame of her photo.

The model had her eyes closed to reveal that her lids were lightly dusted with pink eye shadow. Her pale lips were slightly parted, making her facial expression look sensual. She was also sporting shimmery highlighter on the apples of her cheeks, and her flawless skin had an all-over glow.

Rachel’s brunette pixie cut almost matched the dark color of her background, and her bikini looked blindingly bright against it. She was lying on a black sand beach, and some of the grains of sand were glinting in the sunlight. At first glance, this made it appear that she was floating through a starry sky on her back. However, a streak of sand was visible on her left arm.

In the caption of her post, Rachel revealed that the photo was from a shoot for her new NSFW digital magazine, Nirvana.

Over the span of an hour, Rachel’s artistic snap garnered over 26,000 likes and over 150 comments from her amorous admirers. A few fans noted that her picture looked like it had been digitally altered.

“I thought you photoshopped the space for the picture bottom but I realized it’s black sand,” read one response to her post.

“Damn that’s outta this world,” another fan wrote.

“That background is unreal,” a third admirer commented.

“Are you in space?” a fourth Instagrammer remarked.

Rachel didn’t identify the actual location of her photo shoot, but one fan suggested that she was posing on a black sand beach in Maui.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel uploaded another Nirvana teaser earlier this week. In that photo, she was pictured rocking a leopard-print bathing suit and posing with fellow model Maja Krag.