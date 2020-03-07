Shantal Monique Poses On The Beach In A Dreamy Pink Dress, Shows Off Her Incredible Chest

Playboy model Shantal Monique has a reputation for driving her fans wild with sexy photographs that showcase her enviable curves. Yesterday, the beauty shared a new snap to her Instagram feed that showed her wearing a dreamy pink dress while sitting on the beach. Her sizeable breasts almost spilled out of the thin fabric.

In the snap, the blond vixen wore a light pink halter dress with crochet patterns along the waist and sides. The thin straps did little to hold up the top, allowing Shantal’s chest to spill out from the sides of the low-cut neckline. She didn’t wear a bra beneath her outfit, so it left very little to the imagination. Shantal gave her fans a gorgeous view of her plunging cleavage, as well as her long, slender legs. It helped that she had pulled up her dress to expose her thighs.

Shantal posed for the pic by sitting on the sand with one leg extended forward. She looked quite elegant and angelic in her flowy gown. Her blond hair was tousled into beachy waves, and she played with a stray tendril while peering down at her lap. The stunner looked very tranquil and breathtaking. She credited Lee LHGFX photography for the image.

It didn’t appear that Shantal had worn much makeup for the photo, opting instead to let her natural beauty shine. She did accentuate her cheekbones with a shade of blush. It also looked as if she had dusted her eyelids with eyeshadow, beyond that, she used mascara and a touch of lipstick to complete the look.

For her caption, the model wrote a positive message to her 928,600 followers. She advised everyone to stay positive and have a nice day.

Shantal’s post wound up earning over 44,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments. Fans and admirers of the bombshell flocked to her comments section to praise her beautiful photo and praise her flawless good looks.

“That is the best picture ever. Print paint and post!!!!” raved one of the model’s many fans.

“Out of all of the post I see on IG of women modeling, this is amazing… timeless beauty. Thanks for sharing,” gushed another user.

“I love this picture of you you always take the best beach pics,” complimented a third fan. They also inserted a heart eyes emoji to their remark.

