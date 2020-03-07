Bombshell Olivia Culpo Flaunts Flawless Figure In Revealing Top And Sweatpants

Internet sensation Olivia Culpo stunned tens of thousands of fans around the world after she posted a series of photos on social media that showed off her flawless figure on Saturday, March 7. The brunette beauty shared the snaps with her 4.6 million followers on her Instagram account, and they became an instant hit.

The 27-year-old American model, who is most famously known for being an Instagram influencer and reality television personality, photographed herself with her cellphone in two sultry poses for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos.

The stunner was sitting down in the photos with her right leg crossed underneath her left leg as she stared directly into her phone screen. She appeared to glow as she basked in the sun’s natural light while she rocked dark gray sweatpants and a tiny top in the post.

The white top, which was cropped and appeared to made out of cotton, was skintight and featured a hemline that did not even reach past the model’s busty assets as it revealed an ample amount of underboob.

The social media star paired the crop with a pair of hip-hugging sporty sweatpants that featured an elastic band around the beauty’s core and her ankles. The athletic garment also helped to display Olivia’s flat and chiseled midriff as it was high-waisted.

While the outfit was very casual, Olivia added some pizzazz to the overall look by sporting a full face of makeup. The flawless application included sculpted eyebrows, a light pink lipgloss, a slight smoky-eye and some bronzer over her cheeks. Her hair was also beautifully styled in waves and was partly pulled back as some loose side-bangs framed her face. The model indicated that Dafne Evangelista, a Miami-based hairstylist, was behind the hairdo.

Though Olivia did not indicate where the photos were taken, it appeared she was inside of a private residence, likely her own.

The post was met with a great deal of approval from Olivia’s fans and accumulated more than 65,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Several hundred people also took to the comments section to vocalize their praise for the stunner.

“Such a babe,” one user said.

“Literally obsessed with you,” another fan added.

“Damn, you are a gorgeous girl,” a third fan asserted.

“Queen of my heart,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Olivia’s relaxed look on Saturday is a deviation from the high-fashion looks the model has served in recent days. On March 2, she stunned fans in a photo that displayed her killer figure as she rocked a mini pink dress with a plunging neckline, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 158,000 likes.