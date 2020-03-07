WWE News: Former Champion’s Arrival In AEW Teased By The Dark Order

The former champion is now a free agent, but is he jumping ship?

The creation of All Elite Wrestling means that the excitement of wrestlers jumping ship to or from WWE has finally returned. A number of former superstars have gone on to sign with AEW, and it now appears as if another may be on the way. With his contract for WWE recently expiring, there have been rumors that Matt Hardy would be heading to All Elite, and a tease by the company has fans talking even more about it.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hardy recently revealed that he is now a free agent after allowing his WWE contract to expire. He has not yet revealed what he plans on doing or where he’s going, but there have been some serious hints dropped in just the last week alone.

First of all, the latest episode of “Free the Delete” on YouTube has Matt receiving a visit from some friends of his at the Hardy Compound. The Young Bucks appeared in Matt’s driveway, and this led to a phone call on “Being The Elite” being placed from an area code in North Carolina.

All of these little teasers and clues point to Hardy signing with AEW and heading to join the promotion, but nothing is confirmed as of yet. Things have now been taken to another level, though, as the official Twitter account for All Elite Wrestling is dishing out teasers of their own.

The tweet is on AEW’s official account, but is essentially a message from The Dark Order who has been promoting the arrival of an exalted one. In the tweet, there is a bit of a cryptic tone and many things that don’t seem to make a lot of sense.

Some eagle-eyed fans, though, were able to spot out the hidden message which comes from taking the first letter of each line.

“M-A-T-T- H-A-R-D-Y”

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Hardy revealed that he’s far from being done with wrestling. As a matter of fact, he already has a number of ideas going on in his head and he has one particular feud in mind with a wrestler from AEW.

“I have a few great wrestling matches left in me, and I feel like one of those is with Kenny Omega. I’d love to have a one-on-one match with him. Hopefully that will happen down the road.”

As of this writing, Matt Hardy has not yet acknowledged the tweet from All Elite Wrestling and The Dark Order. Once his contract with WWE expired, fans have truly hoped that he would end up signing with AEW and bringing back his “Broken Hardy” character gimmick. For now, the only thing for fans to do is wait it out and see just where he’ll end up next.