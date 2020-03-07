WWE News: Former Champion’s Arrival In AEW Teased By The Dark Order

The former champion is now a free agent, but is he jumping ship?

The creation of All Elite Wrestling means that the excitement of wrestlers jumping ship to or from WWE has finally returned. A number of former superstars have gone on to sign with AEW, and it now appears as if another may be on the way. With his contract for WWE now expired, there have been rumors that Matt Hardy would be heading to AEW, and a recent tease by the company has fans talking.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hardy recently revealed that he is now a free agent after allowing his WWE contract to expire. He has not yet revealed what he plans to do, or where he’s going, but there have been some serious hints dropped on social media in the last week.

First of all, the latest episode of “Free the Delete” on YouTube showed Matt receiving a visit from some friends at the Hardy Compound. The Young Bucks appeared in Matt’s driveway, and this led to a phone call on “Being The Elite,” the Young Bucks’ YouTube show, being placed from an area code in North Carolina.

All of these little teasers and clues point to Hardy signing with AEW, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Now things have been taken to another level, as the official Twitter account for All Elite Wrestling is dishing out teasers of their own.

The tweet on AEW’s official account is essentially a message from The Dark Order, who have been promoting the arrival of the “Exalted One.” In the tweet, there is a cryptic tone and the message doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Some eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a hidden message which comes from taking the first letter of each line. The message spells out, “M-A-T-T- H-A-R-D-Y.”

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Hardy revealed that he’s far from being done with wrestling. As a matter of fact, he already has a number of ideas in his head, and he has one particular feud in mind with a wrestler from AEW.

“I have a few great wrestling matches left in me, and I feel like one of those is with Kenny Omega. I’d love to have a one-on-one match with him. Hopefully that will happen down the road.”

As of this writing, Matt Hardy has not yet acknowledged the tweet from All Elite Wrestling and The Dark Order. Since his contract with WWE expired, fans have hoped that he would sign with AEW and bring back his “Broken Hardy” character gimmick. For now, fans will have to wait and see just where Hardy will end up next.