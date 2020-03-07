Instagram Hottie Celeste Bright Goes Scantily Clad In Crop Top & Lime Green Bikini Bottoms

Celeste Bright uploaded another sexy photo to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. The model stunned her fans as she flashed her curves in a racy outfit.

In the snap, Celeste looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy white crop top, which allowed fans to get a peek at her toned arms, ample bust, and flat tummy. She paired the shirt with some lime green string bikini bottoms that tied around her curvy hips and put her tiny waist and round booty on display.

Celeste posed with her side facing the camera as she placed her hands in front of her midsection. The blond bombshell gave a sexy stare into the lens as she soaked up some sun.

The model had her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in flirty waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included thick lashes, bold pink eye shadow, and defined brows. Celeste rocked a glowing tan all over her body, and emphasized her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter. She completed the application with light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of the model’s over 629,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap and wasted no time showing their support. The post collected over 7,400 likes and more than 100 comments within the first 45 minutes after it was shared to her account.

Celeste’s fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the racy pic, and they didn’t hold back as they gushed over the model.

“What a beautiful picture, you look awesome in your outfit,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely Incredible!! Sooo Beautiful!!” another adoring fan stated.

“Looking amazing as always,” remarked a third social media user.

“This may be the hottest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Celeste you truly are an angel sent from heaven with the gorgeous and glowing good looks,” a fourth comment read.

While Celeste’s followers appeared to love the photo, they likely weren’t surprised by her scantily clad figure. The model often shows off her enviable curves in skimpy little outfits such as plunging tops and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Celeste wowed her fans when she posed in a barely-there crop top and some hip-hugging jeans. To date, that post has raked in more than 30,000 likes and over 330 comments.