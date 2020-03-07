Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Scandalously Sexy Red Leather Ensemble

Actress and television personality Nicole Scherzinger stunned her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a red hot triple Instagram update in which she rocked a scandalously sexy red leather ensemble.

Nicole tagged the Instagram account of The Pussycat Dolls in the picture, suggesting the outfit was likely one that she opted to wear on stage. In the first snap in the series, Nicole flaunted her curves in the sexy look. The ensemble consisted of a red leather crop top with sculpted cups that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and red leather pants so tight they almost looked painted on. A thick black belt went around her waist, accentuating her hourglass physique. She finished off the look with a pair of fingerless black leather gloves, and topped it all off with a red leather cropped jacket.

Nicole’s long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she gazed down at the ground, highlighting her beauty look as well. She kept her makeup simple yet flawless, emphasizing the red hues of her look by rocking a red lipstick. She added long lashes for a hint of glamor, and selected neutral bronze tones for the rest of her look.

In the second snap from her series, Nicole glanced over her shoulder at the camera wit ha seductive expression. Her cropped jacket slid down one shoulder slightly, and fans could see racks filled with clothing behind her.

For the third and final snap, she kept the sexy vibe going by maintaining eye contact with the camera. A coy smile graced her lips as she stared into the camera, showing off her curves.

Nicole’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot look, and the post racked up over 80,500 likes within just four hours, including a like from fellow pop star Meghan Trainor. It also received 806 comments from Nicole’s eager fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You look absolutely stunning baby. Love you more than ever!!!” one fan said.

Another commented “red has never looked better. YOU ARE PERFECT!!!!!!”

“Red looks so gorgeous on you,” another fan agreed.

“A true work of art!” one follower said.

Nicole seems to be going for a sexy leather vibe with her costumes for her performances lately, as another Instagram post revealed. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a sizzling double Instagram update in which she rocked a black leather jumpsuit. She added edgy accessories to that look too, including metallic details and fingerless leather gloves.