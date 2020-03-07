Aussie Hottie Abby Dowse Bares Her ‘Peachy’ Booty In Sultry Bedroom Selfie

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her Instagram followers on Saturday, sharing a steamy bedroom snap that offered a tantalizing view of her insane body. The blond bombshell ditched her pants and exposed her pert derriere in a tiny thong, posing for a sultry mirror selfie that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The 30-year-old stunner was leaning on the edge of her bed, lounging on her side with one leg stretched out on the soft carpet and the other bent in an graceful, ballerina pose. She prompted herself up on one hand, raising her torso so that she could capture all of her hourglass curves in the frame.

The model was wearing nothing but skimpy black underwear and a matching crop top, flashing her long, lean legs. The babe showcased her endless pins in great detail, showing off everything from her curvy thighs to her muscular calves and slender ankles. Her bare feet were also on display, and fans could notice her chic, pastel-pink pedicure.

The leggy blonde also flaunted her tiny waistline, and even showed a glimpse of her perky chest. Her top was a strappy design and appeared to feature a plunging neckline, although Abby’s abundant cleavage was not visible in the mid-profile posture. But what the hottie truly exhibited was her round bottom. The Aussie knockout angled the shot so that the light from her bedroom window fell directly of her fleshy posterior, literally spotlighting her bodacious booty.

Abby gave off some seriously sultry vibes in the revealing selfie. The model wore her luscious tresses swept to the side and styled in soft curls that brushed over her shoulder. The babe was looking at her phone with pursed lips and a smoldering expression. Sunlight shone on her beautiful face and golden locks, illuminating her gorgeous features.

The fair-haired beauty sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. Her glam only included a subtle dark eyeliner and a rose pink lipstick. Abby matched her manicure to the color of her toe nails. She opted to go without any flashy jewelry, letting her curves speak for themselves.

The photo offered fans a peek into the model’s elegant, all-white bedroom. Among the elements of decor observed in the reflected image were a pair of nightstands decorated with posh, matching lamps. Her white bedding made up most of the photo background, which also included a stack of crisp pillows neatly arranged against the bed frame.

Abby captioned the cheeky selfie with a peach emoji in a nod to her plump rear end. Unsurprisingly, the post was an instant hit with her fans, amassing more than 19,200 likes and close to 640 comments in just a little over an hour of being uploaded onto the platform.

“I love me a good peach,” quipped one Instagrammer, ending their post with an assortment of suggestive emoji.

“That work in the gym is paying off,” another person remarked on the blonde’s fierce physique, adding a raising-hands emoji.

“Such body goals girl!!” gushed a third fan, who accompanied their message with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Glow girl,” penned a third follower, also sticking a heart-emoji at the end of their comment.