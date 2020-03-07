Blond Bombshell Sierra Skye Strips Down For Smoking Hot Nude Bathtub Shot

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she wore nothing at all. The stunner stripped down and immersed her curvaceous physique in a standalone white tub with a modern black spout. The walls around the tub were covered in stunning marble tile, and there were two large windows that filled the space with light, giving Sierra a gorgeous view of greenery outside.

The blond beauty posed with her back to the camera, and her body partially immersed in the water. The calm water around her was strewn with rose petals to give the snap an even more seductive vibe. She seemed to be either sitting on something in the tub or holding up her body weight so that her pert derriere was barely immersed and on display for her followers. The pose also accentuated her hourglass physique.

Sierra pulled her long blond locks up into a messy bun atop her head, with a few strands hanging out and framing her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of subtle hoop earrings as her only embellishment. She went topless for the snap and strategically placed her arms so that only a tantalizing peek of sideboob was visible.

Her makeup application appeared minimal, and she braced her hands on one side of the tub as she arched her back and showed off her insane body. She kept the caption simple, just telling her fans that it was “bath time.”

Sierra’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 18,000 likes within just 21 minutes. It also received 203 comments in the same short time span, as her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

One devotee called Sierra a “gorgeous goddess.”

Another admirer got flirtatious and asked Sierra, “how much for a glass of that water when you’re done?”

“Sexiest bath ever,” one fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I would love to scrub your back,” another person commented.

Sierra frequently stuns her eager followers with smoking hot snaps that showcase her body, although she’s wearing a bit more clothes in most of her pictures than in her latest post. In a recent update, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra rocked a black lingerie set that left little to the imagination as she posed in the bathroom. She discussed a self-tanning product she uses to get her bronzed glow, but many fans were likely too distracted by her insane curves to focus on anything else in that picture.