‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Devon Plans A New Life

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of March 9 through 13 bring a new war between Adam and his Newman family, while Chelsea backs him up and makes plans for her future. Plus, Billy and Amanda share a moment, as do Phyllis and Nick, but romance might not be in the stars for either would-be couple. Finally, Devon works to build something special.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a power move, according to SheKnows Soaps. He and Adam (Mark Grossman) planned to work out the details of Adam stepping into Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) place at Newman Enterprises while she recovers, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) called and changed everything. Victor chooses Nick to help out, and that choice leaves Adam furious.

Once again, Adam finds his motives questioned by his family, and Nick feels confident that his little brother will try to destroy Newman Enterprises. Victor agrees, but he notes that Adam will fail — again. To help support Adam, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes plans for the future. They’re going to get married this spring, and Chelsea also decides to go back to designing. However, most importantly, Chelsea will support Adam in his quest to sit in the CEO chair at the Newman family business.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) goes outside her comfort zone. She is concerned about Victoria, and she’s worried about the feud between Adam and Victor, and how it could affect her daughter’s recovery.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) cross a line after they spend the night together. For the first time in a long while, Amanda slept well, and she’s grateful to Billy. As for Billy, he’s thankful that Amanda was there for him when he needed her. They kiss, but it might not signal their beginning. Instead, the kiss could mean goodbye. Later in the week, Jill (Jess Walton) surprises Billy with a secret plan. It could be just what Billy needs to get back on track even though he recently turned down Jill’s job offer.

After their night together during the ice storm, Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) share a charged encounter. It looks like these two exes might be on the road to reuniting, even though they continually reassure each other that they’re better off as friends.

Then, Phyllis takes a hard line with Chance (Donny Boaz). Phyllis isn’t naive enough to keep only one copy of the recording she has, and after Chance broke into her room, Phyllis isn’t about to let him off the hook easily.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) works to build his empire. Now that he’s recovered his fortune, Devon plans to make intentional choices on how he uses Katherine’s legacy to create something wonderful.