Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Bikini With Tiny Diamond Cups And Ruffles

Sommer's strappy top left little to the imagination.

Fitness model Sommer Ray showed off her gym-honed physique in a mismatched bikini with a scanty top and flirty bottoms. On Saturday, Sommer took to Instagram to share a set of two sizzling bikini snapshots with her fans, and her daring look received rave reviews.

The 23-year-old social media sensation was pictured rocking a strappy nude bikini top that featured fixed cups with a revealing design. They were constructed out of thin elastic straps arranged in a classic triangle shape. Four additional short straps were connected to tiny diamond-shaped pieces of fabric in the center of each cup. The garment left a generous amount of Sommer’s perky cleavage exposed.

Sommer’s bathing suit bottoms were baby blue. They had a high cut, and they featured two straps on each side. The top straps were pulled up high on the model’s slim hips. A small sliver of skin was visible between the top and bottom straps, which were decorated with shiny, feminine ruffles. Sommer’s swimsuit perfectly showcased her washboard stomach, trim waist, and shapely thighs. She used a tag to reveal that the garment was from her own swimwear line.

In her caption, Sommer wrote that sunshine is her favorite accessory, but her ensemble included a few other accessories that couldn’t be obscured by clouds. She was rocking a thick leopard print headband around her forehead, and she was sporting a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses with oval frames and orange lenses. She was also wearing a few bangle bracelets and a thin choker necklace.

Sommer was wearing her ombre hair down in its naturally curly state. Its bright blond ends could be seen peeking out from behind her back, and a few thick strands were trailing down the front of her body.

In both of her photos, Sommer had her eyes closed, and she was flashing her dazzling white smile at the camera. Her lips were painted an earthy nude shade.

Sommer was striking a blissful, relaxed posed with both hands behind her head. Her sun-drenched photos were taken on an unidentified beach in front of a pier.

In less than an hour, Sommer’s photos racked up over 400,000 likes and over 2,000 comments from her infatuated fans.

“Sommer is my favorite season,” read one response to her post.

“How are you so perfect?” another fan wrote.

“That bikini really brings out your eyes,” wrote a third admirer.

“You have a beautiful smile,” gushed a fourth commenter.

Sommer doesn’t have to rock a tiny bikini to get her fans’ pulses racing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also couldn’t get enough of a set of photos picturing the natural beauty rocking sweatpants and a crop top while she posed in front of an arcade game.