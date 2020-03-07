Blond Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Cleavage In Tight Brown Crop Top

Internet sensation Kinsey Wolanski stunned her fans on Saturday, March 7 after she posted a smoking hot photo of herself on social media. The blond bombshell shared the sexy snap on her Instagram account with her 3.6 million followers, and the post quickly proved to be a hit.

The American beauty’s photo displayed her front and center as she sat on a fluffy white blanket atop a bed and rocked a revealing ensemble that consisted of a matching top and skirt.

Kinsey’s top, which appeared skintight as it hugged her full-figured assets, was a light brown color and featured two thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that exposed a good amount of cleavage. The garment was also cropped and just covered the model’s busty chest, putting a majority of her toned core on full display. The 23-year-old paired the tiny top with a matching figure-hugging high-waisted skirt that highlighted her tiny midsection. The babe revealed that the outfit was manufactured by internet brand Fashion Nova, a clothing company that she is partnered with.

Though the stunner did not wear any accessories in the snap, so as to not detract from the outfit, she did add a hint of glamour to the look by rocking a full face of makeup. The application mostly utilized light pink and bronze shades over her eyelids, cheeks and lips.

The social media star also added an air of mystery to the snap as she slightly turned her head to the right and stared into the distance, while her long blond locks, which were styled in large waves, cascaded over her left shoulder. Furthermore, she had her right hand raised to her face, creating a pose that drew attention to her sultry expression and pout.

The bombshell’s geotag indicated she was in Los Angeles, California when the pic was taken. Her post attracted a great deal of attention and garnered more than 70,000 likes in the first hour it was live. The comments section also quickly amassed hundreds of reactions to the seductive snap.

“Absolute beauty,” one user commented.

“My love, you look so hot,” another fan proclaimed.

“Gorgeous woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You look very stylish,” a fourth follower added.

Kinsey’s latest outfit is just one in a string of sizzling hot looks she has served on Instagram this week. On March 5, the hottie showed off her curvy figure in a plunging white crop top and tiny denim shorts, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 216,000 likes.