Lucia Javorcekova Looks Smoking Hot In White Lace Lingerie

Slovakian model Lucia Javorcekova showed off her killer body in a skimpy lingerie set for her latest Instagram update. The fitness model posted the photo to her Instagram feed Saturday, March 7. Her 1.4 million followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy outfits, and her latest update did not disappoint.

In the snapshot, Lucia posed indoors in what seemed like a living room. She held onto the door frame as she angled her body to the side. Her chin was slightly raised as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face. The sunshine coming in from the windows made her tanned skin glow.

For the photo, the 29-year-old hottie sizzled in a white bra made from a sheer material with lace detailing, which featured a deep neckline that exposed ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that went over her shoulders. Her buxom curves were slightly visible from the see-through cups, much to the delight of her fans. Also, extra lace panels made up the bottom part, instead of a stretchy band.

The social media star wore matching undies with a thick waistband that hugged her curvy hips, highlighting her rock-hard abs and taut stomach. The undergarment was made from the same sheer material, particularly the triangle-shaped fabric in the front and the entire back part with additional lace pearls on the sides.

To keep the focus solely on her skimpy ensemble and her incredibly toned figure, she decided to skip the jewelry. However, Lucia opted for a glamorous makeup application that consisted of darkened brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, a coat of mascara, and eyeliner. She skipped the lipstick for a more natural look.

The model’s latest Instagram update was a huge hit with her legion of fans. Within just two hours of being posted on the social media platform, the snapshot gained more than 39,000 likes and over 290 comments. A lot of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praises. Other admirers couldn’t find the right words, instead opting to leave a mix of emoji.

“Say something? Sorry, but whatever we say, it will not be enough to say how beautiful you are,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“We are all speechless in front of this beauty. You are a beautiful dream!” an admirer echoed.

“Wow! Heavenly shot. A woman like you must’ve come from another planet. I had never before contemplated so much beauty, so pure and amazing in this world,” a third social media user wrote.

“Sensational Lucia,” a fourth Instagrammer added.