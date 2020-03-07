‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, March 6: Steffy Confesses To Hope About Her Kiss With Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, March 6 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who apologized to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She admitted that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had asked her to kiss him just as Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had walked in on them. She told Liam that Thomas had not changed and was as obsessed with Hope as ever, per She Knows Soaps.

At Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) place, she updated her mother on her relationship with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) that they wanted to make Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) last days as happy as possible. Talk turned to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Shauna still wanted a future with him but felt that if Thomas married Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), there was a strong possibility that Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) would reunite.

At the cabin, Thomas defended his decision to immediately marry Zoe. He said that they had everything ready to go ahead with the big day. While Hope checked on Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), Thomas told Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that the only thing that would prevent him from marrying Zoe was if Hope agreed to marry him instead. He encouraged Douglas to convince Hope.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas makes it clear to Hope that Zoe will be a big part of Douglas’ future. pic.twitter.com/SuJ5Uv15Bs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 6, 2020

When Hope returned, Douglas pleaded with her to marry his father. However, Hope received a call from Liam. He asked her to come to the cliff house immediately.

The soap opera spoilers also featured Ridge and Brooke at Forrester Creations. He told his wife that they could celebrate because Thomas was getting married the following day. Brooke believed the only reason that Thomas was getting married to Zoe was to manipulate Hope. Ridge was frustrated because Brooke didn’t want to see the good in the situation. The dressmaker told her that he missed her and couldn’t wait to be back in her bed after the wedding.

Hope arrived at the cliff house. Steffy asked Hope to take Liam back because it was all her fault that they had broken up in the first place. She made a full confession and told her how she had allowed Thomas to use her to further his agenda. She had kissed Liam after Thomas asked her to. Steffy felt that Thomas still wanted Hope and that he would do anything to get to her. Steffy told Hope that Liam did not betray her and that he still loved her, leaving Hope shocked by Steffy’s admission.