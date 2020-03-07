Olivia Jade Parties Alongside Kendall And Kylie Jenner At A Lavish Event

Olivia Jade Giannulli attended a lavish birthday party for Kylie Jenner's former assistant, Victoria Villarroel.

Olivia Jade Giannulli appeared to be living it up on Thursday night when she attended a star-studded birthday bash in Santa Monica, California for Kylie Jenner’s friend and former assistant, 28-year-old Victoria Villarroel. Olivia was accompanied by her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, and both Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance, according to People Magazine.

The party had no shortage of influencers and models, including Winnie Harlow, who has worked with Kim Kardashian. It was located at the SHOREbar and had a western theme. Olivia came dressed for the occasion in a stunning ensemble that accentuated her figure. She wore a tan crop top that tied in the front, along with a pair of knee-high cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

This isn’t the first time Olivia’s hung out with the Jenners, as she has been spotted out and about at other events with Kylie as well as Victoria in the past.

Olivia, who is 20 years old, left the party hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, who is a singer and model. Unlike the way she has behaved in recent months, Olivia didn’t seem to shy away from the cameras as paparazzi hurried to take her photo. Instead, she appeared to be relaxed and in good spirits as she enjoyed her evening.

Olivia’s recent night out comes amid recent reports that she and her sister, Bella Giannulli, have made the decision to go back to enjoying their lives after many months out of the spotlight. While they are aware of their family’s legal trouble, inside sources say the young women aren’t going to hide or miss out on the activities they used to enjoy, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Olivia and Bella both have active lives. They hang out with friends, go shopping and go out for lunch and dinner. It’s pretty typical lives for girls in their circle. Right after the college scandal broke, both girls were very low-key and avoided being photographed. But since Olivia is again active on social media, their lives have basically gone back to normal. They don’t avoid the paparazzi any more. They don’t seem to mind being photographed.”

The girls have given themselves permission to have a good time and make the best of things as their parents’ trial looms in the distance. Their mother, Lori Loughlin, and their father, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently awaiting trial for their role in the college admissions scandal. The trial is scheduled for October 2020.