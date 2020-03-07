Loved Ones Speak Out About The Kimberlin Family Of Three Killed By The Tennessee Tornado

Joshua and Erin Kimberlin, as well as their 2-year-old son Sawyer, were sleeping when the Nashville tornado hit.

The loved ones of the Kimberlins, a family of three killed in the recent Tennessee tornado, are speaking out about what happened and the love they had for one another. Joshua and Erin Kimberlin, as well as their 2-year-old son, Sawyer, were all sleeping when the tornado hit. Thus, they didn’t know of the danger they were in or their need to take cover, according to The Washington Post.

The Kimberlins were residents of Cookeville, Tennessee, one of the areas hit hard by the storm. They lived in a single-story home with no basement, but they had always had a plan about what to do if a tornado hit — they would drive right to Erin’s parents’ home, where they would be able to take cover. Erin’s brother, Clint Pitts, said that though they lived nearby, their parents’ house was untouched.

“If you were just looking at our parents’ house, you’d never know there was a storm. There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” he said.

Josh was a mechanical engineer, and he and Erin taught bible classes together. They had been married for five years, and the two adored their son, Sawyer, who had recently enjoyed his 2nd birthday party.

“They wouldn’t have wanted to live without each other,” Pitts said.

Erin’s father, Rodney Pitts, recalled how different from one another the couple was, yet how well they worked together.

“Erin was our oldest. She was a very. . . routine-minded child. She had a way that things were supposed to be done. Josh was the laid-back, funny guy that everybody loved because he’d make you laugh,” he said.

The Kimberlins’ home was flattened, and their neighborhood was wiped out. It’s not known whether they woke up when the tornado hit or if they had any idea about what was happening.

In order to help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page was set up for the family. It took no time for donations to come pouring in. While the goal was set at only $10,000, it quickly reached $63,000. The comments section was filled with those who knew the Kimberlins and were touched by them in some way.

“Josh and his family are the most wonderful, kind, and caring folks I have ever met. Bless all of them,” one person wrote.

There were 24 people killed in total from the storms, with many more injured. As The Inquisitr previously reported, this was the deadliest tornado since March 2019 when a tornado in Alabama took the lives of 23 people.