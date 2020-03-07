Hot YouTuber Casi Davis Gets Sandy & Sultry In Beachside Bikini Snap

Casi Davis made waves on her Instagram page with a sultry bikini shot that got followers talking for more than one reason. Shared with her numerous fans on Friday afternoon, the post was a steamy beachside photo that showed the stunner getting down on her knees on the wet sand. The YouTube star rocked a skimpy white swimsuit that bared her curvy hips and flashed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. Casi proudly showed off her hourglass frame in the sultry pose, prompting a flurry of compliments from her many admirers.

Her bathing suit was a chic two-piece bikini from online retailer, Oh Polly, and consisted of a low-cut bralette and high-waist, high-cut bottoms. While the look certainly had a sporty vibe to it, the design was a very revealing one and perfectly showcased the bombshell’s sculpted lower body. The gorgeous bikini and fitness model put her tiny waist and toned thighs on display, showing off her chiseled tummy and flat stomach. Her bottoms featured a thick waistband that rose just below her navel, further accentuating her taut midsection. The babe had one arm crossed over her chest and midriff, concealing much of her busty assets. However, fans could still notice a thin spaghetti strap framing her decolletage.

The sizzling blonde wore her long, golden tresses in small, well-defined curls, which were swept to the side and brushed over her shoulder and perky bosom. She didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup, keeping things simple with a winged eyeliner and a matte peach lipstick that complemented her fair complexion. At the same time, she wore very little in terms of accessories, only sporting a silver ring on her finger.

Casi paired the stylish beach-babe look with a smoldering attitude. The hot YouTuber cut a provocative figure as she cocked a hip to the side and parted her knees. She slightly tilted her head backwards and closed her eyes, lifting her ring-totting hand at chin level and resting her elbow on her other hand. Fine grains of sand clung to her forearms, suggesting that she might have gotten down on all fours before the shot was taken. More sand covered her supple calves and bare feet, and dotted her smooth, silky hip.

The model was photographed against a stunning seascape. Frothy waves stirred in the background, mirroring her color of her bikini. A serene sky was hanging overhead, its aquarelle tones emphasizing the deep blue of the sea.

Fans found the snap particularly inspiring, taking to the comments section to brand the model as “muse,” “goddess,” and “Sports Illustrated material.” The post proved to be very popular with Casi’s 1.3 million followers, racking up more than 22,800 likes and a little shy of 160 comments.

“All I can say is wow,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding a rose, black-heart, and red-heart emoji.

“Omg body goals,” gushed another one of her devotees, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a clapping-hands emoji.

“Baewatch,” quipped a third fan.

“Love the bikini,” declared a fourth person.