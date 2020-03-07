Viki Odintcova Straddles A Swing At The Beach In A Pink Swimsuit

Viki Odintcova shared a sizzling new pic from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Instagram today. The hottie straddled a wooden swing at the beach and rocked a dark pink swimsuit, showing off her curvy figure.

The model sat with her right shoulder to the camera and grabbed a hold of the rope strings above her head. Her toes were pointed and trailed in the sand as she arched her back to emphasize her booty and chest. She glanced over at the camera with a sultry and fierce expression on her face and parted her lips slightly. Her pose also left her forearm tattoo on show.

Viki’s swimsuit had thin straps and a high-rise cut that left the sides of her derriere bare. Plus, the cut of the ensemble allowed her sideboob to peek through.

The stunner accessorized in a white straw hat with a black ribbon accent. She wore her short hair down and brushed behind her back and in front of her left shoulder. Her chic makeup application included pink blush and lipstick, and she also rocked a couple of bracelets and rings.

Behind Viki was an idyllic scene featuring a sandy beach, a couple of white lounge chairs with tan cushions, and a sun umbrella. The water was light blue, and a wooden pole stuck out from the ground near the shore. Plus, part of a palm tree, which the swing was most likely attached to, was visible in the left corner of the frame. Further in the background was another shoreline with more palm trees and buildings.

The model’s post has been liked over 41,700 times so far and garnered more than 220 comments.

There were many messages from both English and Russian speakers.

“Life finds [sic] new meaning when my angel laughs,” gushed a supporter.

“You look so gorgeous,” declared a second follower.

“Wow…awesome…really super,” raved an admirer.

“I wish I could read Russian,” wrote a fourth social media user who couldn’t decipher the long caption.

In addition, Viki posted another Instagram update of herself in a revealing one-piece swimsuit on February 21. That time, she shared two snaps in which she wore a black ensemble with a high-rise cut. In the first photo, the bombshell stood with her back to the camera and placed her hands on her bare booty. She stood underneath an outdoor showerhead, with the water drenching her from head to toe. In the next image, the model was photographed grabbing her hair.