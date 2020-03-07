Bombshell Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Extremely Revealing Silver Swimsuit

Internet sensation Demi Rose Mawby captured the hearts of her fans around the world on Saturday, March 7 after she posted an extremely provocative snapshot of herself on social media. The brunette bombshell shared the sexy post on her Instagram account with her massive fanbase of 13.3 million followers.

The 24-year-old British beauty was standing front and center in the snapshot as she posed in shallow water in front of a stone staircase and a wooden bench with beige cushions.

Demi styled her long brunette locks in what appeared to be a slicked-back ponytail as her soft gaze was fixated to her left. The model, who sported sculpted eyebrows and a full face of makeup that included bronze and brown shades, managed to exude a candid vibe as she flaunted her killer curves with ease in a revealing one-piece metallic silver swimsuit.

Demi’s vibrant choice of swimwear, which had the word “Playboy” written in capital black letters across her chest, certainly caught the attention of many as it featured a plunging neckline that displayed part of the model’s cleavage.

Furthermore, the figure-hugging swimsuit was designed with large cutouts on the sides and the middle that left little to the imagination as it showcased a large amount of underboob and sideboob, as well as the stunner’s flat tummy.

Demi also highlighted her curvaceous hips and tiny waist as the scandalous bottom half was designed with a Brazilian-style cut that provided minimal coverage.

Though Demi did not identify her location, she did reveal in the post’s caption that her birthday was in 20 short days, writing “25 soon come” followed by an Aries astrological sign emoji.

The social media star’s post was met with instantaneous approval and support from a multitude of Demi’s fans. The snap garnered more than 180,000 likes and an additional 1,400 comments in just the first hour of going live.

“Demi your body makes no sense to me,” one perplexed admirer commented.

“You always look so great, how do you do that? By the way, nice photo you look beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Wow you are an absolute goddess,” a third user asserted.

“Very sweet and hot,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Demi’s bikini-clad post on Saturday directly contrasted her last couple of uploads, which displayed the babe in a variety of skintight winter wear. Just two days ago on March 5, Demi sported a black figure-hugging two-piece ski suit that put her insane curves on full display for her fans, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 378,000 likes.