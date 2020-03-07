Brunette Bombshell Chloe Saxon Exposes Her Massive Cleavage In A Pink Bra On Instagram

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out in a skimpy bra for her latest Instagram snapshot on Saturday morning. The brunette bombshell flaunted her sexy curves in the garment.

Chloe rocked a pale pink satin bra with black lace trim in the photo. The model put her massive cleavage on full display in the lingerie, which also showed off her flat tummy, tiny waist, and arms.

The stunning model sizzled as she posed with her shoulders back as she looked straight into the camera with a piercing gaze. She accessorized her look with some gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck. She also appeared to be wearing some high-waisted pink bottoms.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in cascading curls that engulfed her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic.

The application consisted of dramatic brows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She added a soft glow to her face with a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with dark pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo, a glimpse of Chloe’s bathroom can be seen. In the caption, she tells her fans that she’s a tough act for anyone to have to follow.

Many of the model’s over 624,000 followers fell in love with the photo. Fans clicked the like button more than 8,600 times and left over 160 comments within three hours after the post was uploaded to her feed.

Of course, Chloe’s admirers couldn’t help but gush over her looks and curves in the comments section of the post.

“Beauty queen,” one follower wrote.

“Love the lashes, never feel fully dressed without mine,” another adoring fan stated.

“You are a ray of sunshine on a dark winters day my Chloe. You are radiant and beautiful as always. Simply stunning dear,” a third social media user wrote.

“Amazingly beautiful and gorgeous lady Chloe. Stunning figure u have and lovely black hair soft silky hair, and lovely smile,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans are grown accustomed to seeing her rock sexy lingerie looks in her photos, and don’t seem to mind when she shares the NSFW shots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe delighted her followers on Friday when she wore nothing but a see-through white lace bra and matching panties. To date, that photo has garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 580 comments.