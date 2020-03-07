Jojo Babie Flaunts Booty In Lacy Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Jojo Babie shared a new Instagram snap today that was different than her usual posts. She Photoshopped herself onto a city skyline as if she were a giant, and flaunted her curvy booty. The stunner rocked a white lacy thong bodysuit and joked that she was “Jojo Booty-Zilla.”

The model stood with her back facing the camera and glanced back over her shoulder with a closed-lipped sultry smile on her face. She lifted her right leg behind her, which emphasized her derriere, and put her muscular legs on display. Jojo appeared to be holding onto the sides of a high-rise building with the sunlight hitting her hair and back, leaving her skin looking glowing and flawless.

The bombshell’s bodysuit had thin straps with floral lace throughout, and the high leg cut left her hips bare. The hottie completed her look with a pair of white sandals.

Plus, Jojo wore her hair down and brushed it behind her shoulders, and her makeup application included dark mascara and pink lipstick.

The cityscape offered views of buildings that stretched into the horizon and the photo was taken as the sun was either rising or setting. There were low-hanging and hazy clouds that covered the left side of the frame that were lit up with a soft yellow glow.

The update has been popular with her followers so far and has been liked over 88,400 times. Plus, many people stopped by with their compliments in the comments section with over 2,250 messages so far.

Many people came up with playful responses to the question in her caption.

“I would buy you some tacos and pizza,” joked an admirer.

“Go somewhere to have a nice view and watch…,” suggested a second social media user.

“Now this is an avengers level threat,” wrote a supporter.

Others focused on showering her with compliments about her good looks.

“A beautiful angel sent from above,” raved a fan.

Jojo stopped by many of her followers’ comments and responded with a string of face blowing a kiss emoji or face with tears of joy emoji.

In addition, on January 8, the model showed off her derriere again in another thong bodysuit. That ensemble was off-white with a low neckline and criss-cross straps on her back. Jojo posed on a deserted gravel road and propped her left knee out while extending her other leg in the back. She leaned forward to flaunt her curves and glanced into the distance to her left. She wore her hair down with her curls cascading around her shoulder.