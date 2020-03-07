Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Looks ‘Cute & Comfy’ While Showcasing Her Booty In Gray Leggings

Sarah Houchens rocked Instagram on Saturday morning when she shared a sexy new snap of herself in some workout gear. The fitness model put her toned physique on full display in the ensemble.

Sarah stunned in a pair of high-waisted gray leggings. The pants were so tight that they looked painted on as they flaunted the model’s curvy booty, lean legs, and tiny waist. The blond bombshell paired the bottoms with a strappy black crop top, which showed off her flat tummy and ample bust.

The model posed with her body to the side as she leaned against a stone fence. She looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry stare into the camera as she rested one hand on her thigh and used the other to run her fingers through her hair.

Sarah had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which she had pushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She filled in her brows to really make her eyes pop. Sarah sported a glowing tan on her skin, which she complemented with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She finished the look with some light pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah told fans that life is simply better when you get to wear clothes that are both cute and comfortable.

Many of the model’s 726,000-plus followers flocked to show their support for the photo. The shot garnered more than 1,700 likes and over 50 comments within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her account.

Sarah’s fans seemingly couldn’t get enough of the snap, and used the comments section to gush over the model’s stunning good looks.

“You look so good,” one fan wrote.

“I adore you,” another stated.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” remarked a third social media user.

“You look incredible in this photo. Your hair is perfect and your body looks amazing. I love what you’re going girl. Please keep it up!” a fourth person told the model.

Sarah’s fans have come to realize that the model is not shy about flaunting her gym-honed curves in her posts. She’s often seen rocking skimpy outfits as she serves up sexy looks for the camera.

Most recently, Sarah sizzled as she squatted down in a red string bikini and some white sneakers. To date, that post has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 350 comments.