Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Flaunts Incredible Curves & Washboard Abs In Figure-Hugging Activewear

The fitness trainer looked incredible in her revealing activewear.

On Friday, March 6, fitness model Kelsey Wells uploaded a tantalizing picture on Instagram.

The photo shows the brunette beauty posing in a sizable room with numerous windows. Exercise equipment can be seen in the blurred background. Kelsey stood with her back arched as she flexed her impressive arm muscles. The mother-of-one gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The model sizzled in a navy blue sports bra and a pair of matching, high-rise leggings. The figure-hugging activewear showcased her incredible curves and washboard abs, much to the delight of her audience. She completed the sporty look with black-and-purple weightlifting gloves, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods.

For the photo, the Instagram star pulled her long locks in a high ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. The striking application featured glowing highlighter, peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared an empowering message about overcoming the notion that the purpose of exercise is to lose weight. The 29-year-old stated that until a few years ago, she was “inadvertently subscribed” to the belief that lifting weights and gaining muscle mass were “unfeminine.” She went on to say that she has since changed her viewpoint regarding fitness and implored her followers to do the same.

Fans flooded the comments section to state that they appreciated Kelsey’s sentiment.

“I don’t usually comment, but this message is SPOT ON!! Thank you!! I wish my younger self would have heard these beautiful, empowering words of truth… Teaching my kids these things,” wrote one commenter.

“WELL SAID it’s so inspiring to watch women support each other live healthier lives,” added another follower.

Many of Kelsey’s admirers also proceeded to compliment the digital influencer.

“You look amazing,” said a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re so pretty but what makes you even more beautiful is how kind and empathetic you are xx [sic],” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Kelsey graciously responded to some of the comments. The post has been liked more than 29,000 times since it was uploaded.

As fans are aware, the fitness trainer has a tendency to flaunt her amazing figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a photo in which she wore a black bikini while posing on a beautiful beach. The picture appears to be a fan favorite as it has racked up over 77,000 likes.