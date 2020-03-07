Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes And Bikini Top On Dubai Vacation

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom is currently on vacation in Dubai, and she thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers by sharing a smoking hot snap taken on the beach. While Anna often selects clothing that is figure-hugging but offers a bit more coverage back in her native chilly Sweden, she seems to be embracing the warm weather of Dubai in skimpier attire.

The snap she shared was taken at Kite Beach, Dubai, which she included in the geotag of the post. Anna rocked a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes that were scandalously short, and showed off plenty of her toned thighs. The shorts were a mid-rise and came about an inch below her belly button, accentuating her slim waist.

She paired the simple yet sexy shorts with a strapless bikini top. The top had some feminine flair, as it featured scraps of delicate pastel fabric that seemed to cascade down her chest rather than clinging to it tightly. However, the look still managed to show off a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

Anna kept the accessories simple for her beach adventure, adding a nude scrunchie to her wrist to tie up her long locks if needed, and nothing else. Her blond tresses cascaded down her shoulder in wind-blown beachy curls, and she pushed one strand away from her face while her other hand rested on her waist. Anna even embraced her favorite pastel shades in her nail color, as she rocked crisp white nails.

Anna’s makeup was natural and beach-ready, and she paired slightly smoky eyes and bold brows with a nude lip.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 19,800 likes within just 24 minutes. The post also received 330 comments in the same brief time span, as her fans took to the comments section with their thoughts.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

Another follower seemed to approve of Anna’s vacation destination, and commented “Dubai is a beautiful place.”

“You’re soaking up the sun,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t seem to find the words to express his thoughts about the photo, and simply left a string of flame emoji as a comment.

Her latest post wasn’t the first sexy update Anna has shared from Dubai. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a one-piece strapless marble swimsuit. The swimsuit highlighted her curvaceous physique to perfection, and she flipped her hair while basking in the sunshine.