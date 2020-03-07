Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In White Bralette & Open Dress Shirt With Daisy Dukes

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her curves in her latest Instagram post while showing off an interesting hairstyle. The mother of one shared a series of two still images and three short videos, which her followers on the popular social media platform appeared to love.

For the impromptu photoshoot, Khloe wore a tiny white bralette, which showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. She paired it with high-waisted ripped Daisy Dukes that showed off her incredibly toned legs, flat stomach, and nipped-in waist. Over the top of the outfit, the third Kardashian sister wore an oversized white dress shirt, which she left open.

Khloe’s hair was in four tight braids, and she secured them with what looked like long cotton candy pink colored hair extensions that fell down her back and over her shoulder like fluffy floss. In several of the shots, a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers coordinated with the star’s fun pink hairstyle. She wore bold shimmery brown eyeshadow with black cat-eye eyeliner and ebony mascara. Bronzer and highlighter accented the reality TV star’s cheekbones, and a nude lipstick completed the sexy look.

In the clips and photos, Khloe held her phone using a monogrammed pop socket old-school selfie-style and recorded herself in the mirror. The angle showed off her long white manicure. She accessorized with a sparkly double band on her ring finger, large matching stud earrings, and a gold necklace. Checkered hightop sneakers completed the casual look.

Khloe kept her caption all about love, and her followers showed her plenty of it with nearly 500,000 hitting the “like” button within an hour after she posted. Plus, more than 3,500 Instagram users took the time to leave the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a comment in the replies section.

“Are these Good American shorts? I love the length,” asked one follower, and Khloe replied.

“Yes, they are! Perfect length. Not too short,” wrote the KUWTK star.

“Why do I love this woman so much? Seriously….?” wrote a second fan who also included alternating flame and heart emoji.

“Braids look so good on you, mama True,” a third follower gushed.

“You are such an inspiration to many but more to me. Thank you for not changing. You are a real person. The exterior is flawless,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloe shares her daughter, True, is very flirtatious with her both online and in person. It’s unclear if there’s a chance that the co-parents might reunite.