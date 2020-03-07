Donald Trump Is Planning To Run To The Left Of Joe Biden On Social Security, Commentator Says

As Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to attack Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden for his record of arguing to cut or freeze Social Security — per The Intercept — progressive commentator and MSNBC contributor Sam Seder claims Donald Trump is already preparing his possible angle of attack against the former Vice President in the primary.

“Trump will run to the left of Biden on SS,” Seder tweeted.”‘when [sic] Joe was in the Obama administration with a GOP congress he offered to cut SS’. it [sic] will be the first time Trump says anything truthful. He will say this not to convert Biden voters but to discourage a small # of them to stay home.”

Seder was echoed by The Outline consultant Shuja Haider, who noted Trump’s Friday tweet in which he claimed he would protect Americans’ Social Security and Medicare and accused Biden of planning to do the opposite.

“Trump is preparing to run to Biden’s left and is having no trouble reconciling it with his usual bullying.”

As reported by The Hill, Trump’s recent comments are a flip from his Thursday comment during a Fox News town hall in which he admitted there would be cuts to entitlement programs to combat the national debt. In addition, the publication notes that Trump’s January budget proposal reveals that he has his eye on scaling down entitlements, including slashing Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by $1 trillion across 10 years.

As The Hill noted, Trump’s flip echoes a similar about-face he did in January after telling CNBC that entitlement program cuts were in the future. In a tweet after the interview, Trump contradicted himself and said he would protect Social Security.

As for Biden, The Intercept noted that a campaign spokesperson, Andrew Bates, claims the 77-year-old politician will be fighting to expand social security via wealth taxes. However, Biden’s long career includes several instances where he advocated cuts for Social Security, which has been a line of attack for Sanders, and now Trump.

Take 45 seconds & watch this video — and retweet it. You'll see @BernieSanders lead the fight to stop the GOP effort to freeze funding for Social Security. Then you'll see that 5 days later @JoeBiden was bragging about his effort to help the GOP freeze Social Security funding. pic.twitter.com/1nPYBbGvGe — David Sirota (@davidsirota) February 27, 2020

As reported by ABC News, Biden and Sanders recently got into a spat on Twitter that began with Biden’s recent tweet in which he pledged to protect and expand Social Security and accused Trump of planning the opposite.

“Here’s the deal: Joe Biden has repeatedly advocated for cuts to Social Security,” Sanders responded. “I’ve fought my whole career to protect and expand it.”

Biden hit back and again suggested Trump is the only one planning to cut Social Security and urged the senator to focus his attacks on the president.