Kate Upton Sizzles On A Patio In Off-The-Shoulder White Dress

Model and actress Kate Upton thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot patio shot that had major summer vibes. Kate didn’t include a geotag or location on the post, but she appeared to be somewhere sunny and tropical.

The blond bombshell perched on a white bench in a restaurant, with plenty of tables visible in the background behind her. A large window behind her showed off a view of what appeared to be a beach, with several lounge chairs and umbrellas visible.

Kate looked beach-ready in her light, airy ensemble. She rocked an off-the-shoulder white dress with feminine details, including ruffles on the sleeves and a lace panel along the waist. The dress was a midi length, and covered up Kate’s toned legs. The skirt had tiered details, including a lace trim as well as small pom-pom trims for a playful look.

She had a stunning brown and white leather purse placed on the seat beside her, and added a pair of bold statement sunglasses with white frames to accessorize. Her gorgeous engagement ring sparkled on her finger, which she rested on her knee, while in her other hand she clutched a glass of orange liquid.

Kate’s long blond locks were down in tousled, beachy waves. Her sunglasses obscured some of her face, but she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with her lips looking their natural pink hue. The strapless dress likely showcased a hint of cleavage, but Kate’s arms in the pose obscured the view.

She paired the fun photo with an equally playful caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The patio post racked up over 91,200 likes within just 22 hours. Kate’s fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 519 comments in the same time span.

“Love your dress! What brand? Looks beautiful!” one fan said.

“TGIF, Kate! Have a fabulous weekend!” another fan added.

One follower was particularly captivated by Kate’s coy expression, and said “the cutest smile.”

Another fan was eager to get a few more details, and commented “gorgeous! Where are you & who makes that bag?!”

While the delicate white dress covered up some of Kate’s curves, she recently treated her fans to a snap that showed off a whole lot more of her hourglass physique. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate shared a sizzling double update from a yacht adventure she had. She perched on a bench on what appeared to be a sizeable yacht, and rocked a skimpy orange bikini for the occasion. In one shot, she had a huge smile on her face, a drink in her hand, and a wicker visor to keep the sun out of her eyes in the smoking hot snap.