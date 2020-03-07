‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Shows Off Cleavage & Curvy Figure In Skintight Ski Outfit

Social media star Nata Lee, regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” brightened her fans’ Saturday morning after she posted a provocative photo of herself on social media. The blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the sexy snap with her 4.4 million followers.

The Russian model’s picture, which displayed her in front of snow-capped mountains on a wooden deck as she rocked a revealing ski outfit, was snapped by Alexander Mavrin, a professional photographer based in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Nata was smiling with her teeth in the photo as she used both of her hands to tug on her long blond locks, which were styled in waves, and stared directly in to the camera. While the 21-year-old stunner’s smile certainly lit up the photo, it was her tantalizing outfit that stole the show as it showed off her killer figure.

Nata sported a skintight black body suit that featured neon green accents and stripes in the arm area, along her thighs, and down her legs. The athletic garment, which looked to be made out of both sheer and stretch materials, featured a plunging neckline that did not leave much to the imagination as it showcased the beauty’s voluptuous figure and exposed a large amount of cleavage. The outter part of Nata’s curvy thighs and legs were also visible as the suit was see-through in those areas.

Nata finished the sporty look off with a pair of black gloves that matched her outfit and neon colored ski googles that sat at the top of her head as she posed next to her skis.

Nata revealed in her post’s caption that the sizzling suit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, a fast fashion internet brand that the beauty is partnered with. She also revealed that she was at a ski resort in Sochi, a Russian coastal city on the Black Sea that hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014.

“The weather in Sochi is incredible,” the beauty wrote in her caption, followed by details on how she achieved a nice tan.

The post was met with a large amount of support from Nata’s many followers and accumulated over 158,000 likes in the first hour of going live. The post also garnered hundreds of comments from fans who praised the shot.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one user commented.

“You’re an incredibly sensational and absolutely beautiful, stunning woman,” a second fan added.

“Snow bunny,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Sexy! Beautiful physique,” a fourth user wrote.

Nata’s post on Saturday came just days after the bombshell shared a snap of herself in what appeared to be the same ski resort. In the post, Nata sported a sizzling outfit that consisted of a pink crop top and skintight jeans that flaunted her curvy figure, per The Inquisitr.