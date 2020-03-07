Cosplay Model Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Midsection In Throwback Photo

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, March 6, cosplay model Meg Turney got temperatures rising by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 746,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos show the stunner flaunting her fit figure in a ribbed teal sports bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching bottoms. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Meg also sported a pair of gradient frame glasses, a golden pendant necklace, and a sparkling navel ring.

The bombshell styled her luscious locks in voluminous waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup — a subtle application that featured peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, and thick lashes.

In the first image, the social media sensation struck a seductive pose in what appears to be a living room adorned with vintage-inspired wallpaper. Numerous records, including Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, The Beatles’ Abbey Road, and The Velvet Underground’s The Velvet Underground & Nico, were placed on shelves in the background. Meg stood with her shoulders back and lowered her gaze, as she tugged on her bottoms. The following photo consists of a close-up shot. The digital influencer looked directly into the camera as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the Twitch streamer noted that the pictures were taken at an earlier date by cosplay photographer Martin Wong. The model, who recently dyed her hair bright purple, also stated that the photo set caused her to “miss” being a brunette.

Many of Meg’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful body. And an even more beautiful face,” gushed a fan.

“Definitely one of the hottest women on the planet @megturney,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few followers also stated that they believed brown hair suited her.

“I mean you look fab with all hair colours [sic] of the rainbow, bit the brown is just *chef’s kiss*,” wrote one commenter.

“The brown hair definitely gives you the ‘girl next door’ vibe. Looks good on you,” said another Instagram user.

The expert cosplayer has not yet responded to the comments. The throwback photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 48,000 likes.