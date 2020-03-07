Bikini Model Alexa Collins Stuns In A Skimpy Lace Teddy: ‘Baby, I Have The Blues’

Alexa Collins kicked off her weekend with a smoking hot new Instagram post that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The bikini model took to her account on Saturday to dazzle her 835,000 followers with a racy new photo that added some serious heat to her page. The snap was taken selfie-style through a mirror in the babe’s all-white bathroom and saw her holding up her cell phone while staring back at her reflection with a smoldering gaze.

Despite it already being late morning where the model lives in Miami, Florida, she did not yet appear to have gotten dressed for the day. Her audience, however, did not seem to have any problem with what she was wearing in the steamy shot — a scanty piece of lingerie from PrettyLittleThing that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The blond bombshell stunned in a skimpy lace teddy that boasted a gorgeous, electric blue color that popped against her allover glow. The number had thin straps that showcased Alexa’s toned arms — but that was just the beginning of her skin-baring display. The one-piece also featured a set of underwire-style cups and a frilly, plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

The bold-colored lingerie showcased Alexa’s killer curves and sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The middle of the garment was made of a sheer fabric that clung tight to her figure in all of the right ways. This accentuated the stunner’s trim waist while also giving her fans a glimpse at her flat midsection.

Alexa accessorized with nothing more than a set of stud earrings that added just a hint of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that included a frosty pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the Instagram hottie’s thousands of fans began showing her latest social media appearance some love. The post has racked up nearly 4,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow that’s stunning lingerie, you look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Alexa was “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Love this blue on you, babe,” commented a third fan.

Alexa often dazzles her Instagram followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her getting flirty in a flowy, leopard-print dress. That look proved popular as well and, to date, has earned more than 15,000 likes.