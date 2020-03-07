Former Donald Trump Official Urges Public To Ignore Politicians And Listen To Scientists On Coronavirus

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin spoke to anchor Ali Velshi and warned the public against listening to politicians when it comes to the coronavirus.

“I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians,” he said, per Raw Story. “So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public.”

Shulkin cautioned the public against “finger-pointing” and urged them to focus on sticking to facts and ensuring that people are making their decisions on credible information as opposed to fear.

Afterward, Velshi noted the importance of coronavirus testing to ensure a foundation of reliable information. He then asked Shulkin about how public health officials view testing and its role in determining the number of people that are infected with the coronavirus.

“Yeah, I think the fact that we haven’t had a good access to testing in adequate numbers has set us back and people are making up information because we don’t have the figures,” Shulkin responded. “So getting access to the tests, I think, is a game changer.”

Although Shulkin acknowledged the importance of testing, he continued to emphasize the importance of “adequate screening” to ensure that available testing resources are used in a “sensible way” to allow “fact-based decision-making” from the data they provide.

Former VA Secretary David Shulkin tells Chris Hayes on #AllIn that Trump fired him because he wouldn't privatize the VA. pic.twitter.com/dBxUd0ktWP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 30, 2018

According to Politico, testing failures under Donald Trump‘s government are the reason the coronavirus is currently sweeping across the United States. The publication notes the U.S. did not receive a coronavirus diagnostic test from the World Health Organization (WHO) after the genome of the virus was posted on by China on January 11. The reasoning behind the Trump administration’s decision to decline the WHO test is reportedly unclear. Nevertheless, Politico reports that it is just one of the many failures of the current administration’s response to the coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) veteran Stephen Redd, the agency created its own test for the coronavirus “very rapidly” after the genome sequence was released from China. Despite this claim, around the same time, members of Vice President Mike Pence‘s task force allegedly claimed that testing progress was slowed.

In addition to the CDC’s failures, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also allegedly failed to pave the way for qualified medical centers to begin administered coronavirus tests they designed themselves. Such tests are reportedly starting to become widely available to Americans.