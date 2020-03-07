Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Sammy Watkins Wants To Reunite With Former Teammates On The Texans

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Sammy Watkins have reportedly talked about ways for the two sides to stay together, it’s looking more like the receiver will be playing on another team in 2020. If Watkins’ activity on social media can be read into, it seems he’d like to spend next season with the Houston Texans. This started with current Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins posting on social media that he’d like Watkins to join him in Houston. Now Arrowhead Pride is pointing out it appears the Chiefs players is open, even eager to follow through.

This started when Hopkins talked to Texans Wire about his desire to see his former Clemson teammate come play on the same team. Things escalated among Chiefs fans when Watkins showed he had at least a little interest by retweeting the article where Hopkins made his comments. He also retweeted a picture posted on Twitter from an account that follows Clemson players in the NFL. That account posted a picture of Watkins wearing a Texans uniform.

The Kansas City receiver’s retweet also made it clear he was at least excited about being in that uniform. It’s possible he was just humoring the account and fans of his from his college days, but Arrowhead Pride noticed the retweet and voiced their displeasure on Twitter with a simple “yikes.”

For now, Watkins is still under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. There has been quite a bit of talk since the Super Bowl that he might be a cap casualty. While the two sides have been looking to find a way to get a deal done, it doesn’t appear either party is all that confident Watkins will be returning to KC.

The Chiefs have been looking at ways to make room under the cap not only to resign Patrick Mahomes but also to ramp up its defensive talent yet again. The team made strides on that side of the ball in 2019 after being one of the worst squads in the NFL in 2018. Despite winning the Super Bowl, the front office is looking to be even more of a shutdown unit in 2020.

With the interest Sammy Watkins is paying to Deandre Hopkins and the Houston Texans, it seems like he knows the writing is on the wall. There are just a few weeks until he will be able to know whether he’ll be a free agent or coming back for one more season. If his social media posts are any indication, it appears the writing is on the wall.