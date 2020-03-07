Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease That Michael’s Got A Proposition For Sasha

Michael Corinthos is ready to do whatever it takes to protect his son Wiley from Nelle Benson, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he may make a big move involving Sasha Gilmore to achieve this. Sasha has done her best to stand by Michael’s side as he adjusts to becoming a father to Wiley rather than a godfather. Will she be willing to get married now to help him?

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, that is what Michael will soon be hoping. General Hospital spoilers detail that Diane will tell Michael that being married could give him an edge in his upcoming custody battle against Nelle. Michael will talk to Sasha about it, but this may be more than she’s ready for right now.

“It’s very unexpected and sudden. Getting married is huge and something you want to do on your own terms. Michael and Sasha’s relationship is in such a great place as it is, they have an amazing thing going and the main fear would be to do anything that might disrupt that,” explains actress Sofia Mattsson, who plays Sasha.

Michael is ready to go to war with Nelle. Can he keep her out of Wiley's life for good?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/WdoqOucI0P — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 5, 2020

Of course, Sasha does want to see Michael succeed in keeping Wiley away from Nelle. It seems that Sasha will be open to considering marrying Michael if he and Diane feel that it will help. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that she will be both scared and excited about the idea.

“Sasha has a natural love for kids and especially Wiley. And even though raising a child was not on her mind or radar, she’s willing to step up and to whatever she can to support Michael,” Sofia details.

Based on the latest General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, it sounds as if this marriage discussion probably comes during the episode airing on Friday, March 13. At least for now, it seems that Sasha will be ready and willing to stand by Michael’s side. However, fans have speculated that the pair may not be able to make it through this challenge together.

Will Michael and Sasha really get married and will it stick? General Hospital spoilers have suggested that Nelle may prevail in this custody battle, but even if she does, fans are quite confident that the war will continue. Even if Sasha is willing to stick by Michael’s side, fans have wondered if Willow will become a major complication in this romance in the days ahead.

Viewers can expect to see this engagement proposition come during the week of March 9. General Hospital spoilers reveal that this will be an emotional discussion that could set the stage for heartbreak in the weeks ahead.