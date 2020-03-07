‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark’s Wedding Could Be Jeopardized By The Coronavirus

Stassi Schroeder's October wedding could be impacted by the virus.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark might actually have to change their wedding plans.

Months before the Vanderpump Rules couple is set to tie the knot, a report from Hollywood Life has revealed that while Schroeder and Clark are moving forward with their October 2020 wedding date at the moment, they are aware that their upcoming nuptials could be impacted by the Coronavirus.

“Their main concern is the health and well-being of themselves and their guests,” a source close to the couple explained to the outlet on March 6. “The last thing they want to do is jeopardize anyone’s health, so if plans have to change, then unfortunately they’ll have to change.”

Because Schroeder and Clark’s wedding is months away, they will have to play things by ear as the date gets closer. That said, when it comes to keeping in mind that the virus might get in the way of their Italian wedding, neither Schroeder nor Clark ever imagined that anything like this would be on their radar.

The insider went on to say that nothing has been decided in terms of a potential backup plan. After all, there’s only so much Schroeder and Clark can do at this point in time and they likely don’t want to put their dream wedding on hold after working so hard to put it together for the past several months.

In December, Clark revealed to Hollywood Life that Schroeder had a wedding dress but added that she wasn’t yet sure about who she was going to be having in her bridal party. He also said that he and his fiancee, who became engaged in July of last year, had visited a number of locations in Rome before selecting the venue in which they will say, “I do.”

Clark went on to say that it hadn’t been easy for him and Schroeder to find venues that would allow them to film before admitting that their first choice of wedding venue wouldn’t allow Vanderpump Rules cameras into their establishment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, spoke to Us Weekly magazine earlier this week about Schroeder and Clark’s wedding and the way in which it could be impacted by the Coronavirus.

“[The Coronavirus is] on their radar. They’re well aware of what’s going on,” Schwartz confirmed.

Schwartz then said that he would do whatever he could to help the couple navigate through the potential challenges that may arise.