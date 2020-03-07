Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump In First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

The singer wore a formfitting dress to a cricket event in Melbourne, Australia.

Katy Perry is bringing her pregnancy out of the shadows. The singer made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy and took the opportunity to show off her baby bump. According to The Mirror, Perry was attending a Women’s T20 Cricket Event in Melbourne, Australia.

Earlier this week, the singer confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom by releasing a music video for her new song, “Never Worn White.” Earlier this week, Perry admitted on Twitter that she was glad she no longer had to hide her growing baby bump by sucking “it in anymore.”

The singer was in Australia to do some promotional work and also to perform at a benefit concert designed to raise money for the bush fires that have been devastating the country in recent months. At the event, Perry wore a formfitting multi-colored dress and styled her bobbed hair down.

In the aftermath of the video’s release, Perry said that her due date was this summer and that her new album would be coming at roughly the same time. She also said that she wanted to make the announcement through her music because that’s how she usually communicates with her fans.

In an interview with Sirius XM following the announcement, Perry also said that the pregnancy wasn’t an accident, according to Mirror.

“It was like you know, I’m so grateful everything I have been able to do and achieve, and all the goals I’ve been able to check off my list, and dreams, and the life I’ve lived thus far,” Perry said.

The singer continued by saying that her pregnancy had given her a more healthy, balanced perspective on her life.

“I just think I’ve been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this,” the “I Kissed a Girl” singer said.

Perry also stated that both she and Orlando Bloom were happy to embark on this new phase of their lives. Although this pregnancy marks Perry’s first child, Bloom already has a 9-year-old son with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

Bloom and Perry were engaged a little over a year ago, on Valentine’s Day in 2019. While Bloom and Perry have yet to tie the knot, Kerr has offered her support for Perry following the pregnancy announcement. Bloom’s ex gave Perry’s Instagram post, featuring clips from the video that show the singer pregnant, a like.