Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Gorgeous Silver Gown Back Home In England

Actress Elizabeth Hurley recently shared a stunning photo taken back in her native England with her 1.6 million Instagram followers in which she rocked a gorgeous silver gown. Elizabeth didn’t include any reference to a specific location in England, but the picture was snapped outside in a stunning green countryside with trees and rolling hills visible in the distance.

The gown Elizabeth wore was strapless, and had a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. It had a figure-hugging fit throughout the bodice and skimmed over her hips before cascading down to the ground. The gown was crafted from a metallic silver material that caught the light and shimmered in the sunshine, giving Elizabeth an ethereal glow.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks in tousled waves, and they cascaded down her back. She turned her face up towards the sun, basking in the rays, and had a big smile on her face as the photo was captured. Her skin looked flawless, and her beauty look was glamorous yet minimal, with a neutral shade on her lips and a subtle smoky eye. She had her eyes closed as she took in the sunshine.

Elizabeth posed with both arms slightly extended, as though she was moments from twirling in the grass. The bold material of her gown made a major statement against the natural backdrop.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 24,900 likes within just 18 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look as well, and the post racked up 353 comments from followers who showered her with praise.

One follower joked about her glamorous attire, and commented “Dressing down as normal I see?”

“Lovely look Elizabeth! Elegant,” another fan added.

Another follower couldn’t quite handle her beauty, and said “will you stop getting more beautiful?!” followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful… and the property is nice as well,” one fan said.

While Elizabeth’s toned physique was somewhat evident in the gown, the British bombshell has also shared many photos that showcase her incredible curves fully. The stunner has her own swimwear line, and often uses herself as a model for the latest styles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared a snap in which she posed in front of an orange backdrop while rocking a skimpy red bikini. The simple triangle-style bikini showed off her age-defying body to perfection.