‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal That Finn & Anna Will Reconnect After Obrecht’s Arrest

Finn and Anna have been estranged since they had a major fight over Peter, but General Hospital spoilers tease that this will change during the week of March 9. It seems that Obrecht’s arrest will be just enough to convince Finn that maybe he was wrong about Peter.

As viewers saw during Friday’s show, Obrecht was arrested after Anna confronted her and Peter set her up for the crimes he committed. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Obrecht will be quick to figure out how she ended up in this mess and she’ll surely fight back.

Apparently, however, Finn will choose to believe in this scheme of Peter’s, at least to a degree. Fans have been frustrated by how easily Anna has been fooled by Peter, but at least Finn has continued to be suspicious. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers hint that Finn may choose to believe this scheme pointing the finger at Obrecht for now as it makes life easier and allows him to reconnect with Anna.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Finn will apologize after Anna shares these updates with him. He’ll come to feel that perhaps he had misjudged Peter after all and he will tentatively piece things back together again with Anna.

Anna is determined to punish Obrecht for her crimes… especially the ones Peter framed her for.

“It’s a brief moment, but true to heart and touching for them both. Finn is willing to admit when he’s made a ‘mistake’ [and] Peter wants Anna to be happy and knows Finn can give her that,” details actor Wes Ramsey, who plays Peter.

Peter may be glad to see Anna reunited with Finn and happier again, but viewers know that his motives are mostly about protecting himself. SheKnows Soaps notes that Maxie will be standing by Peter’s side in the days ahead, and preventing her from learning the truth about him is his top priority.

How long will this truce between Anna and Finn last? He is determined to keep Violet safe, so as much as he loves Anna, he will probably continue to be at least somewhat suspicious of Peter.

Granted, Finn and Obrecht aren’t exactly on the best of terms. Given that, just as is the case with Anna, it’s not that hard for Finn to believe that Obrecht is guilty.

What will it take for Peter to be exposed and for Anna to accept the truth? Fans are anxious to see it happen, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Peter’s schemes will continue to be fairly successful for now.