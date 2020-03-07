Meghan Markle Reportedly Says 10-Month-Old Son Archie Is ‘Into Everything’

A source said that Archie is a 'happy kid.'

When they’re not fulfilling royal duties in the U.K., it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their hands full with their son, Archie. The couple recently attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, and Meghan reportedly chatted about her son in a conversation with attendee Claire Spencer, according to Hello!.

“She said, ‘Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything,'” Spencer relayed of her conversation with the duchess about Archie.

According to People Magazine, it’s believed that Archie is still in Canada while his parents tend to duties in the U.K. Harry and Meghan are currently in the country for their final round of official royal engagements before stepping back from the royal family. Their final engagement is expected to be on Monday when they reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

A friend close to the couple told the magazine that they’re both reportedly working to make Archie their primary focus.

“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents,” the source said.

Because the couple have been spending most of their time in Canada, their son has been exposed to an entire world of new experiences. According to People, Harry was eager to tell a crowd at a charity event all about his son’s first encounter with snow. Harry told the audience that he was happy to feel their excitement for his son, and said that Archie had recently seen snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant.”

Although Archie is away from his parents right now, that separation is likely to end as soon as Harry and Meghan finish their obligations to the royal family. In attending the Endeavour Fund Awards, it was reported that while she looked composed, Meghan was a “bag of nerves.” The duchess stepped out in a turquoise dress and wore her hair in a low ponytail. Harry wore a tailored, navy blue suit to the event and was tasked with holding an umbrella over them both. The couple had previously attended the awards in 2018 before they were married, and again in 2019 when Meghan was still pregnant with Archie.