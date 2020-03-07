Meghan Markle Reportedly Says 10-Month-Old Son Archie Is ‘Into Everything’

When they’re not fulfilling royal duties in the U.K., it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their hands full with their son, Archie. The couple recently attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, and Meghan reportedly chatted about her son in a conversation with attendee Claire Spencer, according to Hello!.
“She said, ‘Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything,'” Spencer relayed of her conversation with the duchess about Archie.
According to People Magazine, it’s believed that Archie is still in Canada while his parents tend to duties in the U.K. Harry and Meghan are currently in the country for their final round of official royal engagements before stepping back from the royal family. Their final engagement is expected to be on Monday when they reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
A friend close to the couple told the magazine that they’re both reportedly working to make Archie their primary focus.
“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents,” the source said.
Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all – the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges – as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards
Because the couple have been spending most of their time in Canada, their son has been exposed to an entire world of new experiences. According to People, Harry was eager to tell a crowd at a charity event all about his son’s first encounter with snow. Harry told the audience that he was happy to feel their excitement for his son, and said that Archie had recently seen snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant.”
Although Archie is away from his parents right now, that separation is likely to end as soon as Harry and Meghan finish their obligations to the royal family. In attending the Endeavour Fund Awards, it was reported that while she looked composed, Meghan was a “bag of nerves.” The duchess stepped out in a turquoise dress and wore her hair in a low ponytail. Harry wore a tailored, navy blue suit to the event and was tasked with holding an umbrella over them both. The couple had previously attended the awards in 2018 before they were married, and again in 2019 when Meghan was still pregnant with Archie.