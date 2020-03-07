Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Suit With Silky Camisole Underneath

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a quadruple Instagram update in which she rocked a fashion-forward look. The series of photos was captured by Megan Batson, a photographer that Kara works with frequently, and her ensemble was pulled together by wardrobe stylist Brandon Nicholas. Kara made sure to tag both creatives in the caption of her post.

In the first snap in the update, Kara gazed off into the distance and crossed her arms in front of her chest. She rocked an oversized suit jacket in a soft nude shade with a very subtle pinstripe detail. Though the suit jacket itself was fairly androgynous and obscured Kara’s curves because of its loose fit, she amped up the sex appeal by wearing a skimpy white silk camisole underneath it. She kept the accessories simple, adding a small brown Dior bag and a pair of statement earrings.

Kara’s long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and the highlighter on her cheekbone caught the sunlight, giving her a magical glow.

In the second snap, Kara showed off more of her ensemble. She paired the suit jacket with matching high-waisted pants that accentuated her slim waist. Though the pants hugged her waist, they had a loose, wide-legged fit that skimmed over her toned legs. She shrugged her suit jacket off a bit, revealing the skin-baring cropped camisole she wore underneath. A hint of cleavage was visible, and the white hue of the top looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Kara served up some attitude in the third snap, posing with one hand in her hair, and got a bit more playful in the final snap as a smile graced her face. She completed the ensemble with a pair of nude pumps, which were visible in the final shot in the series.

In the caption of the post, Kara commented that the ensemble made her feel “like a boss,” and many of her followers seemed to love it as well. The post racked up over 22,500 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

One follower referenced her caption, and said “You are a boss regardless! Beautiful.”

“You always look so pretty,” another fan added.

“Very gorgeous suit,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

