‘Playboy’ Stunner Brennah Black Shows Off Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Tiny Leopard-Print Top

Brennah Black shared a racy snap with her Instagram followers on Friday night. The Playboy model flashed her eye-popping figure a racy two-slide update.

Brennah sported a tiny leopard-print crop top with a zipper down the front. The shirt strapped over her shoulders and boasted a low cut to flaunt the model’s abundant cleavage.

The blond bombshell paired the top with some matching bottoms that clung tightly around her tiny waist and rock hard abs. She accessorized the look with some large gold hoop earrings.

Brennah posed in front of some green foliage for the snaps as she gave a seductive look away from the camera with her lips parted. The first photo was in vibrant color, while the other was a black-and-white shot.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in wild curls that cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black winged eyeliner. She complemented the look with some pink eye shadow on her lids. Brennah also added pink blush and a shimmering highlighter to her bronzed face, and completed the glam style with nude lipstick.

In the caption of the photos, Brennah opened up to her fans about her feelings, revealing that she wished people would simply tell others what they felt instead of keeping it hidden away.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 528,000 followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button over 9,100 times and leaving more than 420 comments within the first 11 hours after it went live on the platform.

“You are a very positive and motivating person, a true gladiator. I love your advice and you are the most beautiful woman in the world. Love you!!!” one of Brennah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Super diva,” another adoring fan stated.

“Stunning figure as always,” a third social media user remarked.

“Well, THIS is utterly beautiful on many levels,” a fourth person told the model, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

The model’s fans often gush over her gorgeous good looks, as well as the revealing ensembles that she usually sports in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she showcased her enviable curves in nothing but a figure-hugging white bodysuit.

That upload was also popular among the model’s fans. To date, it’s earned more than 8,700 likes and over 320 comments.