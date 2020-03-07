‘The Bachelorette’ Will Likely Be Filmed Entirely In The United States Due To The Coronavirus

'The Bachelorette' will not take a trip to Italy this season as was originally planned.

While every season of The Bachelorette has been known to be filmed across several different countries, the upcoming season starring Clare Crawley will likely be filmed entirely in the United States due to the threat of the coronavirus, according to Variety.

The 38-year-old hair stylist from Sacramento, California was announced as The Bachelorette for the upcoming season just this past week, along with specific details regarding the production aspect of her season. While a trip to Italy had originally been planned for Crawley and her final selection of contestants, that has since been canceled due to the coronavirus. Because health concerns regarding travel are currently building, Crawley’s journey to find love will likely stay within United States borders, unless a better solution is determined quickly.

The Bachelorette is still expected to begin and conclude filming on time as scheduled, but as of now international travel has been ruled out entirely, as Warner Bros recently stated.

“As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies,” a spokesperson for the franchise recently told Variety.

This upcoming season will differ from other recent seasons which were filmed abroad. In the last season of The Bachelorette staring Hannah Brown, the remaining members of her cast explored the world with her, visiting lavish destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Portugal and Spain.

This announcement regarding the future of this upcoming season of The Bachelorette was made alongside reports that the summer spinoff show The Bachelorette Summer Games could potentially be cancelled, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

This spinoff show is intended to offer former contestants from the franchise a second chance to find love but with a slight twist. Not all the contestants will be familiar. Some of the contestants will be from outside of The United States. This international aspect will certainly play a role in the future of this show and whether or not it can be safely executed, explained Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative programming.

“Well, it is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast, too. So it’s definitely — these are things that are being talked about, I will say. So let’s hope Bachelor Summer Games happens,” he said when asked about the future of the show.